Man left with facial injuries following Boxing Day ‘assault’ in Dundee

Police are investigating after a man was left with facial injuries and broken glasses following an alleged assault in Dundee.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Boxing Day on Clepington Road, near the junction with Pitkerro Road.

A man was allegedly assaulted by another man who had parked a blue Vauxhall Zafira in the street, crossed the road to confront the victim and then assaulted him causing facial injuries and breaking his glasses.

The suspect then drove off westwards along Clepington Road.

Both parties involved are of South Asian appearance. The alleged attacker is described as about 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with short black hair.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry, but would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident which took place in the middle of the day on a busy street.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who drove past and may have captured the incident on a dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.