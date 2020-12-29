Coronavirus cases confirmed at Dundee school which was previously forced to close amid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee school which was forced to close earlier this year as a result of a coronavirus outbreak has had a number of new cases confirmed among staff.

Parents had been informed earlier this month about one positive case connected to Kingspark School, but it is understood a handful more have since been identified.

The school was at the centre of a major outbreak earlier in August and closed for more than two weeks. A full timetable was not reinstated until late September.

All staff, pupils and their households were asked to isolate on August 21 following news that 40 cases had been connected to the school.

Three pupils were among those who tested positive, along with 23 members of staff and 14 community contacts.

Allan Petrie, whose granddaughter Megan attends the school, was among those required to quarantine the last time.

He said Megan had not been attending Kingspark for most of December because she was repeatedly sent home to isolate as a result of a cough which arises as part of her FOXG1 syndrome.

He said he was surprised to hear about the fresh outbreak because the school had been so strict about sticking to the rules.

“You would have thought with all the measures they’ve had in place this wouldn’t happen,” he said.

“But even with them being that strict, it just goes to show how dangerous this is and how easy it is to spread.”

Mr Petrie praised the headteacher, saying communication has been “very good” since the initial outbreak.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of cases connected to the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.”