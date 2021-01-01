‘We had plans’: Heartbreak as Dundee dad dies days before Christmas after fight with brain cancer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee family have been left heartbroken as their father and husband died just days before Christmas.

Neil Matheson was given six months to live by doctors earlier this year after the full extent of a brain tumour was brought to light.

Treatment had been delayed as hospitals prepared for coronavirus patients in March. In that time the tumour grew and in August the full extent was clear.

The family tried private care from a clinic in London, but it proved unsuccessful.

His wife, Emoke Matheson, held Neil’s hand as he took his final breaths in the evening of December 23. He was 36-years old.

She paid tribute to her husband, whom she described as a generous and caring man.

She said: “He was full of heart. He liked going out and having fun, but in a good way. He would always take care of his friends.

“Before the disease, he was so positive and full of life.

“He always wanted to look after people. He wasn’t selfish.

“He was in a lot of pain towards the end. He didn’t deserve this. No one does.”

Emoke, 36, admits it has been a struggle staying strong for their daughter, five-year old Isabella.

She added: “It’s heartbreaking. She has been up and down.

“Isabella loves Christmas, so for this to happen just days before makes it even worse.”

Neil and Emoke married in 2017. They had been dating since they met in London in 2013.

Emoke added: “We had plans and had our life in front of us. We could have had 50 years together.”

Securing the family’s future

Neil set up a GoFundMe page in the last months of his life to help raise cash for Emoke and Isabella after his death. Emoke took time off work to help care for Neil.

Donations flooded in and more than £10,000 has already been raised for the grieving family.

Emoke added: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated. We are so grateful for all the help.

“Neil set it up a few months ago and for a while it was all he would speak about, when he saw the donations coming in.”