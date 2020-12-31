Woman, 78, to face trial accused of killing elderly woman in Dundee road crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 78-year-old woman has been accused of killing a pedestrian by knocking her down as she crossed a Dundee street.

Muriel Charman is alleged to have failed to spot Pamela Cochrane, 79, on Glamis Road and collided with her on November 12 2019.

She is accused of driving carelessly in her Citroen C3 near the junction with Dalrymple Street.

Charman, of Glamis Gardens, Dundee, is alleged to have caused the death of Pamela Cochrane by failing to observe and react to her being on the carriageway.

The pensioner is accused of colliding with the pedestrian, damaging her car, and causing injuries from which Ms Cochrane died in Ninewells Hospital later the same day.

Charman was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court on Hogmanay and a solicitor entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Trial was fixed for August.