Rescue dog being trained to assist autistic Dundee teenagers goes missing

A Dundee mum has been left distraught after a rescue dog that was being trained to support her daughters living with autism ran away from home.

Emma Gray had hoped to rehabilitate Rottweiler Alana before finding her a permanent home.

But the black and tan pet slipped the lead and ran off during training on Christmas Day, just days after arriving.

© Kenny Smith

Her daughters Jesse, 12, Daisy, 15, and Isla, 17, are all worried sick about the missing pooch.

Isla and Daisy both have autism and suffer from anxiety. To help, the family takes in and looks after unwanted pets.

Emma, 42, said: “It’s one of the benefits of being a foster family for the dogs.

“The dogs really provide a lot of enjoyment and ease anxiety for the children.

“Unfortunately, that anxiety is obviously all over the place at the moment.”

She said: “Every time we get a sighting, we start to believe we might get her home but it doesn’t happen.”

Alana had been brought over to Dundee on December 22 after being found in a “deplorable state” in the Spanish city of Murcia in the summer.

But three days after her arrival, she went missing from a park near St Martin Drive in the Strathmartine area of the city.

She has been spotted numerous times since at Downfield Golf Course, Templeton Woods and most recently near Balgay Hill on New Year’s Day.

Emma is asking anyone who sees Alana to refrain from approaching her.

Instead, members of the public should call her on 07834 282 798 or 01382 816 066.

Volunteer-run service Dog Lost, who are helping with the search, can also be contacted on 08448 003 220 as can the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page.

Emma added: “We really appreciate all the goodwill from people but we have people trained who know how to catch her.

“So if anyone sees her, try not to go near her or even look at her.

“She is very easily frightened and may run off to a completely different area and we will have to start all over again.

“Call us as soon as possible and we will get her captured quicker if we can find out what her patterns are.”

The family work with holistic health charity The Ranch, run by Jessie Probost, which provides trained dogs to vulnerable individuals.

© Courtesy Dundee and Angus Colleg

One of the most recent recruits is four-year-old dachshund Belly.

She has become Dundee and Angus College’s first autistic assistance dog to Isla, who is an art and design student there.