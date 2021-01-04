Man in hospital as police investigate attempted murder in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man is receiving treatment in hospital after what police are describing as an attempted murder in Dundee.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 20-year old man was stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning on Cleghorn Street.

A section of the street was cordoned off as police investigated. It is thought it was a targeted attack and that there is no wider risk to the public.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries, but is said to be in a stable condition.

Officers are treating the incident as an attempted murder, and ask anyone who may have been in the area at about 1.35am Monday morning to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “Thankfully the injured man is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious or witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of January 4.