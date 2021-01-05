Two men charged in connection with attempted murder in Dundee

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Dundee.
Police say a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on Cleghorn Street at about 1.35am on Monday, January 4,
He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The two men, aged 21 and 25, are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 6.
Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and provided vital information towards the investigation.”
