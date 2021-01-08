Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eleven coronavirus deaths have been registered across Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

Six of the deaths were in Fife, three in Perth and Kinross and two in Dundee.

The figures come as 93 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours of people who have tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days- the highest recorded in a single day so far.

The previous highest figure was 84 on April 15.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that 2,309 new cases had been confirmed across the country.

172 of today’s cases were in Tayside; with 68 in Dundee, 57 in Perth and Kinross and 47 in Angus. Fife recorded 146 new cases.

692 cases were registered in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 390 in Lanarkshire, 220 in Lothian and 192 in Grampian.

1,530 people are currently in hospital with the virus, which is higher than the 1,520 peak in April 2020.

102 people are currently in intensive care across the country, an increase of two from the previous day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 16,985 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 1,966 were in Angus, 4,907 in Dundee, 7,271 in Fife, and 2,841 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 571.

Universities to extend online teaching until end of February

The First Minister also confirmed that universities and colleges will not resume in-person teaching until at least the end of February.

She said: “I can confirm that the staggered return to term-time accommodation and studies for students, which had been planned for since the end of last term, will now be extended.

“For the vast majority of university students, learning and teaching will be online only until at least the end of February.

“And that means if you’re a student you should stay at home rather than travelling back to your campus or term-time accommodation.

“There will be exceptions to that in the very small number of cases where remote study is not possible – for example for a student nurse or a doctor on a practical placement.

“Any students who have remained on campus will be fully supported by their institution.

“However, the vast majority of university students should stay at home rather than travelling back to university and should be learning online over the next period.”

She added the Government would keep the measures “under close and ongoing review”.

The First Minister also confirmed that visitors to Scotland will have to have tested negative for coronavirus before travelling.

No start date for the policy has been announced, but Ms Sturgeon it would come into effect from the end of next week.

The measures will be in addition to the existing quarantine requirements, although there are some exemptions such as young children and hauliers, she added.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, she said: “The risks of international travel are particularly acute at the moment as new strains of this virus emerge and as case numbers globally continue to increase.

“Indeed, that’s why it is – as of now – illegal for anyone to travel to or from Scotland unless it is for an essential purpose and I want to reiterate that point right now.

“You should not be travelling within Scotland and you should not be travelling out of Scotland or into Scotland for anything other than an essential reason.

“Even with such a reason, anyone who is travelling to Scotland must still comply with quarantine requirements if they are coming from a country that is subject to those requirements.”

Lockdown rules do not prevent domestic abuse victims from escaping

In a message to potential victims of domestic abuse, Nicola Sturgeon reiterated that the coronavirus restrictions would not prevent them “escaping” their home.

She told the coronavirus briefing: “We know that during a period of lockdown, there is a very real risk that those who are already experiencing domestic abuse will feel especially isolated and vulnerable.

“So I want to take this opportunity to emphasise a few really important points.

“Firstly, the lockdown restrictions do not prevent you from leaving your home if you are escaping domestic abuse or if you’re taking other measures to protect yourself.

“Secondly, Police Scotland will respond to every report of domestic abuse and they are continuing to treat this issue as a priority.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Fundamentally, it’s unacceptable that for some people home is not the place of safety it should be.

“So for anyone who’s experiencing domestic abuse, I want you to know that services are still open and urge you to seek help.”

January 7 figures

Eight coronavirus deaths were recorded in Tayside and Fife in the past on January 7.

Four of the deaths were in Perth and Kinross, while Fife recorded two. Angus and Dundee recorded one each.

Scotland as a whole recorded 78 deaths from coronavirus over the same time period.

355 new positive cases were recorded locally, including 51 in Angus, 101 in Dundee, 58 in Perth and Kinross and 145 in Fife.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 4,779.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.3%, up from 10.5% on the previous day.

There are 1,467 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 83 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 100 are in intensive care, an increase of 5.

Ms Sturgeon said the R number – the rate of reproduction of the virus – is currently estimated to be above one.

She added that as of Sunday 113,459 people had received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and medics are “well over halfway through” vaccinating care home residents.

All over-80s should be vaccinated within the next four weeks.

More than 1,100 vaccination sites will be opened across Scotland next week, mainly in GPs surgeries.

Restrictions on evictions will be extended until the end of March.