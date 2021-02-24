Five coronavirus deaths registered in Tayside and Fife as Scotland records a further 47 fatalities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside and Fife have recorded five further coronavirus deaths.

Two deaths were registered in Fife, and one each in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

It comes as Scotland records a 47 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 7,053.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 798 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, 23 were in Dundee, 14 in Perth and Kinross, 11 in Angus and 41 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 909 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.9% down from 4.8% on the previous day.

There are 1,018 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 58 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 93 are in intensive care.

No specific date for end of restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she would be “making it up” if she gave a specific date for the end of coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon addressed the announcement of June 21 as a possible date for the end of restrictions in England.

“If I was to give you a fixed, hard and fast date right now, I would pretty much be making it up and I don’t think that’s the approach I should take with you,” she said.

“I’m not ruling out any specific dates, I want it to be as soon as possible and we have every reason to be hopeful that come the summer life will be much, much, much better than it is just now, but when I stand here and give you what I think the actual date when all or most restrictions will come to an end is going to be, I want to be as sure as I can be that is real and it can be delivered.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I don’t just understand the frustrations that people have, I feel those frustrations.

“As has been the case all along, I’ll have to take decisions that sometimes you agree with and sometimes you disagree with, but I can assure you that the Scottish Government will continue to do our very best to lead the country as quickly but also as safely and sustainably through this horrible ordeal and out the other side of it.”