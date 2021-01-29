Tayside and Fife records a further 11 coronavirus deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside and Fife have recorded 11 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded nine deaths, Angus and Dundee both recorded one, while no deaths were registered in Perth and Kinross.

The area also saw 122 new cases, up two from 120 on Thursday.

The new positive cases include 20 in Angus, 27 in Dundee, 23 in Perth and Kinross and 52 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland records a further 70 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,040.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,155 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,201 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.8%, up slightly from 5.6% on the previous day.

There are 1,958 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 25 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 144 are in intensive care, which is two more than the previous day.

So far 515,855 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,734 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,528 were in Angus, 5,763 in Dundee, 8,838 in Fife, and 3,567 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 779.

Around 96% of care home residents have received the first dose of the vaccine in Scotland, the Health Secretary has said.

Standing in for the First Minister at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Jeane Freeman also said 68% of people over the age of 80 had received their first dose.

Ms Freeman said the Scottish Government was “well on track” to hit its vaccination target of all over-80s by “early next week”.

Two more mass vaccination centres will also open in Scotland from Monday, Ms Freeman said, in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Travel ban

Additional travel restrictions on travellers arriving into Scotland from the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda and Burundi have been put into place.

From these countries, all travellers with no exemptions will need to self-isolate and this requirement came into force at 4am on Friday January 29.

From 1pm today aircraft from the United Arab Emirates carrying passengers into Scotland will be banned.

Testing capacity

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said a third regional testing hub opened in Edinburgh last week, which along with a hub in Glasgow and Aberdeen will increase the country’s testing capacity to around 35,000 tests per day.

In addition a new mobile processing laboratory has now been deployed in Aberdeen she said.

The mobile lab will process test samples from drive through test sites at Aberdeen Airport, as well as mobile testing units operating in Aberdeen and Dundee.

