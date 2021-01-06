‘Magic bullet’ stomach implants could cut record Dundee drugs deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Yorkshire-based addiction clinic has offered free “opiate blocking” stomach implants to Dundee addicts in an attempt to stem the city’s drugs deaths crisis.

Scott Wallace from the BONDS Clinic in Bradford, West Yorkshire, says Naltrexone blockers can cut drug and alcohol cravings for up to nine months.

Mr Wallace wants to carry out a pilot project showing the implants’ potential to tackle drugs deaths across Scotland.

Drugs workers in the city have offered only a cautious welcome to the proposal, pointing out Naltrexone has already been in use “for many years.”

Implant cuts cravings

Mr Wallace said: “Naltrexone is an opiate blocker and also cuts the cravings. For too long now, UK drug services switch a ‘bad’ drug like heroin for a ‘good’ drug like methadone or Suboxone, both of which have very low success of getting the addict drug free long-term.”

Under his proposal, slow-release Naltrexone pellets would be placed in the fatty part of the abdomen under local anaesthetic similar to a minor surgical day procedure

Mr Wallace said the implants offered a “revolutionary” way to treat people who are addicted.

“The period the patient is free from drugs provides addiction specialists with vital time to work on mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

“The impact on Scotland’s drugs epidemic in terms of saving lives could be enormous.

“We are asking the Scottish Government to allow us to offer our expertise and experience to help the poor souls in danger of going under due to drugs.

“During any trial we will carry out a number of implants for Scottish addicts who want to get clean free of charge.

“This is not about money for us. It’s about trying to save lives.”

National scandal

National Records of Scotland annual statistics published in December show the country recorded 1,264 deaths last year, a 6% rise, with Dundee leading the way per head of population.

City MSP Joe FitzPatrick was forced to resign from his role as Scottish Government Public Health minister after the figures prompted a huge outcry.

Labour North East list MSP candidate Barry Black has been in discussions with the BONDS clinic about the addiction treatment.

He said the implants were a potential “magic bullet” solution to the drugs death crisis and called on the Scottish Government to back a pilot project.

He said: “I am challenging the new drugs minister, Angela Constance, to meet with us to talk about how such a trial could be rolled out. Apathy and the same, tired old thinking is not acceptable.”

Support workers offer cautious welcome

A spokesman for Hillcrest Futures’ drug and alcohol service in Dundee said Naltrexone had actually been available for many years.

He said: “It has been used with individuals who have left residential detox facilities across the UK.

“As it has been available for some time we know it is not a ‘magic bullet’ in the treatment of opiate dependence.

“However we welcome all strategies that provide a range of evidence-based options for people that could support their recovery.”