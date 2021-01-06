Dundee councillor asks families to stick with new lockdown restrictions as details for upcoming school term are released

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With the announcement that schools and nurseries are to stay closed until at least the start of February, a Dundee City Council councillor has asked families to stick with the new lockdown restrictions.

Children and families services convener Councillor Stewart Hunter made the plea as the council issued details to families about the new arrangements for the upcoming school term.

From January 7, local authority nurseries and schools, including Kingspark, will only be open for vulnerable children, including those with complex additional support needs, and the children of key workers.

Those with children who attend a private nursery or childminder should contact them directly with any questions.

For all other pupils the festive holiday has been extended until Monday January 11. From then, due to new lockdown restrictions, they will stay at home, with home learning provided by their nursery or school until at least February 1.

The Scottish Government will review the restrictions on January 18.

Nurseries and schools will be confirming the new arrangements with families.

Councillor Hunter said this is not an “easy time” and that staff will be making every effort to ensure activities and resources are available for learning.

He said: “I can appreciate how frustrating more change must be for families, children and young people.

“However, I hope that everyone can understand that we must do everything we can to guard against the new strain of coronavirus during what is a new challenge for us all following any extremely difficult festive period.

“We need to support the wellbeing and education of our children and young people. Our dedicated nursery and school staff will be making every effort to ensure that appropriate activities and resources are distributed and available for learning.

“We are under no illusions. This will not be a direct replacement for the classroom. But, given the unprecedented nature of the global emergency, we have to act in the best interest of everyone’s health.

“On top of resources available in schools, the council has invested over £800,000 of extra Scottish Government funding for 2,000 G5 ProBooks and connection packages.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to this and remote learning will be tailored appropriately by nurseries and schools for their communities.

“Secondary schools will also be speaking to pupils directly about the implications for qualification course work.

“This is not an easy time and I have no simple answers to the many questions that have been raised.

“However, I know that our dedicated nursery and school staff will be working tirelessly to help our children and young people.

“Nurseries and schools will still be available for families to contact to discuss any concerns they may have.

“I would urge people to stick with the rules so that we can all get through this.”