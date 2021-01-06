Tayside Covid-19 vaccine trial inundated with volunteers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A volunteer call for a Covid-19 vaccine trial taking place in Tayside and Fife has been oversubscribed by more than twelve-fold.

Researchers had been seeking 400 people to receive two injections of a trial jab.

But they were flooded with offers from more than 5,500 folk.

Dundee University and NHS Tayside are the local co-leads for the second Phase 3 trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

It has been developed by Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Experts say that despite the continuing rollout of other already approved vaccines, development of further medicines to combat the virus remains vital.

Professor Jacob George from the university’s School of Medicine and R&D Director for NHS Tayside, said: “The response from the public has been very welcome and encouraging to the research team.

“To make this trial a success we have required as broad a cross-section of the population as possible, and to have more than 5,500 people come forward has been hugely beneficial to our work.

“Although we are beginning to see the rollout of vaccines in the UK, which is fantastic news, the world will require several different vaccines to control the spread of this virus and that is why the work we are conducting here is so crucial.

“We cannot do that without the help of the people of Tayside and Fife, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has shown interest in being involved.”

Injections almost nine weeks apart

Participants are receiving two injections of the trial vaccine, separated by a gap of 57 days.

The vaccinations are taking place at Ninewells’ Clinical Research Centre (CRC).

Follow-up visits then take place at the CRC or Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, depending on which is closer to where the volunteer resides.

Following their initial injection, participants are being asked to complete a daily diary via a mobile phone app, monitoring their response to the trial vaccine.

Further vaccine trials on the horizon

Covid-19 vaccine trials in Scotland are supported by the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office, and NHS Research Scotland (NRS), working closely with the National Institute for Health Research and UK Vaccines Taskforce.

Other vaccine studies are also due to get underway in the coming months.

Volunteers can continue to register their interest at www.nhs.uk/researchcontact

Dr Philip Short, consultant respiratory physician at Ninewells Hospital, said, “To be involved with this trial is a huge honour and a tribute to the R&D capabilities of NHS Tayside and the University.

“We welcomed our first volunteers just days after beginning our recruitment drive and our ability to do that is a testament not only to the facilities we have here, but to the support we have from the local population.

“We would like to thank everyone who contacted us.”

Earlier this week, Dundee 82-year-old James Shaw became one of the first patients in Scotland to receive the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

The retired sales manager James Shaw encouraged others to get the jab.”