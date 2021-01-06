Tay Road Bridge shut by police amid concern for a person

The Tay Road Bridge was shut for a short period on Wednesday night due to a police incident.
Officers attended at the Fife to Dundee link amid concern for a person just before 6pm.
The individual was taken safely into the hands of the police and the bridge reopened within minutes.
