Tay Road Bridge shut by police amid concern for a person

by Jake Keith
January 6 2021, 6.10pm Updated: January 6 2021, 6.49pm
The Tay Road Bridge was shut for a short period on Wednesday night due to a police incident.

Officers attended at the Fife to Dundee link amid concern for a person just before 6pm.

The individual was taken safely into the hands of the police and the bridge reopened within minutes.

