Dundee residents left shaken by rumbles from apparent RAF aircraft

by Jake Keith
January 6 2021, 8.04pm Updated: January 6 2021, 8.19pm
© SAC Sian Stephens/UK Ministry of Defence © Crown Copyright 2020.An RAF Typhoon
An RAF Typhoon

Huge rumbles from what are believed to be numerous RAF aircraft have shaken many residents around Dundee.

Jets were heard passing over the city and surrounds between 6pm and 7pm with residents claiming to have spotted four or five.

Dundee Airport closes early at present at 4pm under lockdown rules.

It is understood the airspace classification from this time changes over the city.

It means planes can theoretically fly lower than air traffic controllers would usually allow.

The sky over Broughty Ferry, which is outside of the area usually under height restrictions, is often used by aircraft from RAF Leuchars station in Fife.

Flight monitoring site Flightradar24 does not show any flights in the Dundee area at the time the planes were heard.

The RAF has been approached for comment.

