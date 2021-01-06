Dundee residents left shaken by rumbles from apparent RAF aircraft

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huge rumbles from what are believed to be numerous RAF aircraft have shaken many residents around Dundee.

Jets were heard passing over the city and surrounds between 6pm and 7pm with residents claiming to have spotted four or five.

Dundee Airport closes early at present at 4pm under lockdown rules.

Thought that was the loudest plane in the world going overhead in Dundee there but it appeared that there were 4 or 5 going together side by side there. Bit unusual — Stuart Milne (@SGMilne) January 6, 2021

It is understood the airspace classification from this time changes over the city.

It means planes can theoretically fly lower than air traffic controllers would usually allow.

The sky over Broughty Ferry, which is outside of the area usually under height restrictions, is often used by aircraft from RAF Leuchars station in Fife.

An awful lot of plane activity over Dundee right now, none of it commercial. Let me guess, Fighters scrambled because *the Russians have their prop driven sub hunter craft operating totally legitimately in international waters again? *Tories need a flag waving union PR stunt — Mark Ellis (@Mrcento) January 6, 2021

Flight monitoring site Flightradar24 does not show any flights in the Dundee area at the time the planes were heard.

The RAF has been approached for comment.