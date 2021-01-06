Friday, January 8th 2021 Show Links
Dundee residents left shaken by rumbles from US Airforce jets

by Jake Keith
January 6 2021, 8.04pm Updated: January 7 2021, 3.43pm
An RAF Typhoon

Huge rumbles from US Airforce jets shook many residents around Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Numerous F-15s were heard passing over the city and surrounds between 6.40pm and 7.40pm.

It was initially believed the planes may have been from the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF).

However, the United States Armed Forces has now confirmed they were eight F-15 E Strike Eagles on a routine training mission.

The American all-weather multirole strike fighters had been launched from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

Dundee Airport closes early at present at 4pm under lockdown rules.

It is understood the airspace classification from this time changes over the city.

It means planes can theoretically fly lower than air traffic controllers would usually allow.

The sky over Broughty Ferry, which is outside of the area usually under height restrictions, is often used by aircraft from RAF Leuchars station in Fife.

Flight monitoring site Flightradar24 did not show any flights in the Dundee area at the time the planes were heard.

A spokesperson for the RAF Lakenheath-based 492nd Fighter Squadron, which is part of the United States Air Force’s Third Air Force, said low flying training took place along the British east coast.

She added: “Routine trainings like this improves the Liberty Wing’s ability to respond and fly in the defense of our nation, the United Kingdom, and other allies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”