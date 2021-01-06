Dundee residents left shaken by rumbles from US Airforce jets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huge rumbles from US Airforce jets shook many residents around Dundee on Wednesday evening.

Numerous F-15s were heard passing over the city and surrounds between 6.40pm and 7.40pm.

It was initially believed the planes may have been from the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF).

However, the United States Armed Forces has now confirmed they were eight F-15 E Strike Eagles on a routine training mission.

The American all-weather multirole strike fighters had been launched from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England.

Dundee Airport closes early at present at 4pm under lockdown rules.

Thought that was the loudest plane in the world going overhead in Dundee there but it appeared that there were 4 or 5 going together side by side there. Bit unusual — Stuart Milne (@SGMilne) January 6, 2021

It is understood the airspace classification from this time changes over the city.

It means planes can theoretically fly lower than air traffic controllers would usually allow.

The sky over Broughty Ferry, which is outside of the area usually under height restrictions, is often used by aircraft from RAF Leuchars station in Fife.

An awful lot of plane activity over Dundee right now, none of it commercial. Let me guess, Fighters scrambled because *the Russians have their prop driven sub hunter craft operating totally legitimately in international waters again? *Tories need a flag waving union PR stunt — Mark Ellis (@Mrcento) January 6, 2021

Flight monitoring site Flightradar24 did not show any flights in the Dundee area at the time the planes were heard.

A spokesperson for the RAF Lakenheath-based 492nd Fighter Squadron, which is part of the United States Air Force’s Third Air Force, said low flying training took place along the British east coast.

She added: “Routine trainings like this improves the Liberty Wing’s ability to respond and fly in the defense of our nation, the United Kingdom, and other allies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”