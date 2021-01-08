Tayside artist Philip Braham’s lockdown work showcased in Scottish Gallery exhibition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee lecturer and artist will be showcasing a new collection of his work created during lockdown.

Philip Braham spent the first lockdown exploring the landscape around his Strathearn home, allowing him to return to his roots when travelling was not an option.

Trained at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and now a senior lecturer in contemporary art practice there, Philip had recently moved to Strathearn and took the opportunity to explore the area and capture its beauty.

Now his photographs and artwork will be showcased in an online exhibition, Closer to Home, by the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh.

Philip said: “A camera provides the best excuse for a walk, and walking is the best way to learn about a place.

“I began to record the cyclical seasons of the Perthshire landscape like a wide-eyed interloper, filled with a newly rekindled sense of wonder and joy.

“Every outing yielded a photographic gift, whatever the weather or time of day.

“Time seemed to saunter rather than to race as it used to, and the slower pace allowed me to become more attentive to the world around me.

“I came to realise a sense of contentment and belonging that I could not have anticipated.

“I have titled this exhibition of paintings and photographs Closer to Home because I came to understand that the idea of ‘home’ need not be rooted in the impressions imprinted during childhood, warm and strong though these are, but that the longing-to-return might instead be for a destination that still lies ahead: a horizon that has now come into view.”

Philip, 62, first came to prominence in the 80s with the rise of figurative painting in Scotland.

His career includes 22 solo exhibitions, as well numerous national and international group shows.

His accolades include the Royal Scottish Academy Guthrie Award for painting

and the Royal Scottish Academy Morton Award for lens-based work.

The Closer to Home collection includes snowy landscapes, with trees turned to silhouettes, providing a sense of serenity reflective of quiet streets during lockdown.

But some hold a deeper meaning as Black Crow by a Stony Path reflects on the suicide of a close friend in 2019, showing a harvested field with its dried and broken stalks.

The exhibition is available to view now until January 30 at scottish-gallery.co.uk/exhibitions/phillip-braham

It will include a number of events including photography focus on January 13, meet the artist the following day, a virtual gallery tour on January 20 and a philosophy lecture by Philip on January 28.