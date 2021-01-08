Jail for Dundee footballer who attacked two police officers with their own pepper spray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drug-fuelled thug who overpowered two police officers and attacked them with their own pepper spray has been jailed for 16 months.

Former hospital worker and amateur footballer Reece Cuthbert also pinned down one of the officers and tried to gouge his eyeball out.

Cuthbert, 25, was resisting arrest when he managed to grab the cannister of spray from one of the officers’ body armour.

He sprayed it in their faces and continued brawling with them as the female officer hit him up to six times on the head and body with her baton.

The court heard her efforts had little impact as Cuthbert pinned down her male colleague and tried repeatedly to gouge out his eyeball.

Cuthbert, of Dundee, admitted assaulting and injuring the officers on September 22.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said Cuthbert was found by officers in the bin storage area of his mother’s home.

One of the officers clipped his heel as he ran away and all three eventually became involved in a brawl.

Both officers suffered a number of bruising injuries, as well as irritation from being exposed to the acidic spray.

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said his client had taken diazepam on the day in question and could remember very little about what he had done to the officers.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael was also told Cuthbert had started taking cocaine and drinking heavily prior to the incident.