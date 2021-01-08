Van left wrecked following crash with bus on busy Dundee road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police were called after a van and a bus collided on one of Dundee’s busiest roads on Friday morning.

The accident took place on Logie Street, at its junction with City Road, at about 10.20am.

The route was left blocked for some time following the collision.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The white work van was left wrecked following the crash, with the front of the single-decker Xplore Dundee bus also badly damaged.

© Supplied by David Martin

Debris from the vehicles was strewn across Logie Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.20am (to a collision) between two vehicles – a van and a bus.

“The ambulance service was called to attend.”

She added the vehicles caused an obstruction on the road.