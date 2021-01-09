VIDEO: Dundee students offered £20 voucher after dramatic halls flood ruins belongings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee students have hit out after being offered a £20 voucher to replace food after a devastating flood in their halls.

A burst pipe caused water to pour into a section of Parker House student residence, leaving food and other belongings destroyed.

Students living in Block D were evacuated to different accommodation but have hit out at operators iQ Student Accommodation for a lack of support since the flood.

They say there has been next to no communication from housing management about when they will be able to return to their rooms.

They have also hit out at being given a voucher worth just £20 to compensate them for food ruined when the kitchen was flooded.

Water also seeped into bedrooms and damaged belongings there.

The £20 voucher has been issued to replace just the food. Damage to the property is covered by iQ’s insurance.

A video from Block D shows water pouring into a hall, flooding the stairwell, and residents trying to step over the water to access their flats.

Residents of the affected block have asked to remain anonymous but have been represented by the Dundee Student Renters Union.

Jake Mace, acting general secretary of the union, said: “Residents have said their food has been ruined, as well as things in the flats because the water encroached in there.

“They have been moved elsewhere but haven’t been told when they might be able to go back.

“Obviously they are stuck there and can’t really go anywhere because of lockdown so that is our primary concern.

“There has been a real lack of communication. The residents weren’t given any information and when I called I was told head office would be in touch and that was it.

“I was so shocked when I saw the video, water was just pouring in. We are a relatively new organisation so this is a baptism of fire for us.”

Many students resident at Parker House are still away for the Christmas holidays and Jake fears any water damage in the unoccupied flats will get worse without action.

“One of our big worries is that a lot of people aren’t there at the moment because of the holiday break so they don’t have access to their property,” Jake said.

“They will be worried because they don’t know what state they’re going to find their flat and belongings in when they get back.”

A spokesperson for iQ Student Accommodation said inspections are being carried out to avoid a repeat incident and students can apply for compensation for damaged belongings.

She added: “As soon as we were made aware of the leak, we immediately moved affected students to alternative rooms at Parker House.

“Our contractors swiftly attended the site to make the necessary repairs.

“As per our tenancy agreement, students can claim for any damage to their property caused by the leak.

“We have been in touch with Dundee Student Renters Union, and will continue to keep affected students updated.”