Dundee woman, 82, died in tragic house fire just hours before birthday

A Dundee OAP was found dead after a house fire just hours before she was due to celebrate her birthday.

Flowers and tributes have been left outside the home of the 82-year-old woman after a body was found inside the burnt out property.

The house in the Lochee area of the city was engulfed by a ferocious fire in the early hours of Thursday.

The flames quickly engulfed the Stewart Street building after the alarm was raised around 3.30am.

The woman’s name has not been confirmed by police as formal identification has yet to take place.

‘May you finally rest pain free’

One card left at the scene said: “Not the birthday we planned for you mum — our hearts are broken. We hope you are at peace and fly high with your angel wings.”

Another said: “We wish you were here to enjoy your day.

“May you finally rest pain free and know you will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Love Always.”

Police officers remained at the scene on Friday with an area including part of Coupar Angus Road blocked off from public access.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said it had no further update on the incident and would not be providing any more information on the fire at present.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said its investigation into the cause of the fire in still ongoing.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Flats evacuated

Many witnesses living locally reported seeing large flames coming from inside the semi-detached house.

And residents in nearby Yeaman’s Alley were evacuated by emergency services amid fears parts of the building could collapse.

Firefighters were concerned a chimney at the gable end of the property, which is located just yards from the flats, could topple over.

The incident caused the closure of busy route Coupar Angus Road for several hours.

One resident said it was “the most horrific thing” she had ever seen.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

She said it was “like something out of a film” and said her heart goes out to the woman’s family.