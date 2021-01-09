Dundee church volunteer threatened to behead police after stripping naked below the waist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nearly naked church volunteer who threatened to decapitate police officers was fined £150.

Andrew Taylor, 50, had stripped naked below the waist “because it was a warm day” and told the officers who came to tackle him that he would behead them.

At the time, Taylor was already on a good behaviour order which had been imposed when he battered a friend who bit his finger as he drunkenly tried to feed him a McDonald’s burger.

Yesterday at Dundee Sheriff Court, Taylor admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering threats of violence towards police in Lansdowne Court, Dundee, on April 20 last year.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court: “Police were instructed to attend following reports of a disturbance.

“The accused was wearing only a jumper and was naked on his lower half. He was sweating profusely and shouting and swearing.

“He continued to act aggressively and stated ‘I will cut off your heads.’ The accused was arrested.”

Solicitor Andrew Lyall, defending, said: “He had had the best part of a bottle of brandy. He can’t remember anything.”

Taylor, a church drop-in centre volunteer, was also fined £120 for the earlier offence of attacking his friend.