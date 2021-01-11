Concern as hundreds of youngsters rushed to Tayside hospitals with paracetamol poisoning in last three years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents have been warned to be careful when giving paracetamol to youngsters after more than 50 pre-school children were rushed to hospitals in Tayside in the last three years.

At least one case of a baby with suspected paracetamol poisoning was reported in 2020, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

Under-18s were involved in 382 accident and emergency attendances between January 2018 and November 2020.

Paracetamol overdose is a major cause of acute liver failure in the UK, in some cases leaving patients in need of transplants.

Liam Kerr, MSP for the north east, said: “Liver failure can affect someone for the rest of their lives.

“It is heartbreaking to think young people of any age will be left to deal with the consequences of something they don’t understand.”

In the case of younger children, he said there needed to be better guidance for new parents on the dangers.

“Parents need to keep to strict timings and dosage sizes for babies and infants — that’s critical,” he said.

“All these cases will be completely accidental and the result of inadvertent mistakes. That’s why it’s crucial to highlight what can happen.

“This message needs to be brought home to new parents in guidance and literature.”

The party is also calling for better education around the risks of paracetamol and other over-the-counter medicines among children of secondary school age.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “It is very important to read the information leaflet and take any medication in line with the instructions.

“Taking too much paracetamol can be very dangerous. Anyone who has taken more than the recommended maximum dose should contact NHS 24 on 111.

“Overdose may occur after taking a large amount of paracetamol in a single dose or taking multiple doses which exceed the recommended amount.

“Untreated paracetamol poisoning can cause liver damage, multiple organ failure and, in some cases, death.

“After taking too much paracetamol, people may feel sick, vomit or have stomach pain, but often there are no obvious symptoms to begin with so it’s important to seek advice at the earliest opportunity.”