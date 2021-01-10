Land Rover stolen in Laurencekirk ditched in Dundee after high speed chase

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A high speed car chase took place in Dundee on Sunday after a vehicle stolen in Laurencekirk was spotted in the city.

Police received a report that a Land Rover Discovery Sport was missing from an address in the Aberdeenshire town at around 11.25am on Sunday morning.

It was then spotted in Dundee in the afternoon and at least five police vehicles were seen giving chase in the Harefield Road area.

The driver managed to get away and the Land Rover was found abandoned in Kemback Street, near Baxter Park.

No one was injured and the vehicle received minor damage.

Courier journalist Jack McKeown was an eyewitness to the chase.

He said: “I was approaching Harefield Road around 1.45pm on Sunday when a Range Rover roared by at high speed, pursued by two police cars.

“He veered left and roared off down Johnson Avenue. One of the cop cars followed and the other carried on straight ahead, presumably to try and head him off.

“A police van and two more police cars quickly followed to join in the chase.

“The Range Rover looked like it only had one occupant, a male driver who seemed to be in his 30s. He was going around 50-60mph on Harefield Road and still accelerating hard.

“It was extraordinary dangerous and the police did the right thing in calling off the chase rather than risk innocent bystanders being hurt.

“Hopefully CCTV will identify the culprit and he’ll be brought to justice.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to the theft.

“No one was injured and the car sustained slight damage.”