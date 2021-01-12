Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was knocked unconscious while being arrested in Dundee at the weekend.

Residents and passers by were shocked when the drama unfolded on Clepington Road on Sunday afternoon.

A video taken by Duncan Davidson, who lives nearby, shows a man in his 40s being wrestled to the ground by an officer while allegedly “resisting arrest”.

Police chased three men in relation to an alleged assault. One of the men ran away but the other two were detained near the Ambassador bar.

One was then seen pushing an officer. In the ensuing tussle, the man falls to the ground and his face hits the pavement.

He appeared to be rendered unconscious and was taken to Ninewells, where he was said to have sustained “minor injuries”. He was released from hospital later that day.

Shocked passers by

Both suspects were arrested and charged in relation to the alleged assault and are due to appear in court at a later date.

It is understood the incident has not been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Mr Davidson feels the conduct of the officer was “heavy handed” and was taken aback by what he saw.

The 55-year old said: “I was standing at my window sorting out some cables and just happened to see the police pull up.

“At first there were three guys but one of them ran away and it didn’t look like the police went after him.

“I could just feel something bad was going to happen so I got out my phone and filmed it.

“I get that the guy was pushing back a bit, but the police officer was very heavy handed. The guy was out cold for about 20 seconds after. He was taken away in an ambulance.

“The other one had cuffs thrown on him and put in the back of a police van.

“It was a bit over the top to slam him down like that, even if they had been doing something.”

“Resisting arrest”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.45pm on Sunday January 10, officers were called to the Clepington Road area of Dundee following a report of an ongoing assault. The two male suspects, aged 44 and 48, were traced nearby and arrested.

“One of the men received minor injuries while resisting arrest, for which he was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Both men have now been charged in relation to the assault and are expected to appear in court at a later date.”

The arrests follow an incident in Aberdeen last week which saw officers come under fire while dealing with an alleged Covid-19 breach.

A video of officers within a home was shared widely on social media.

An independent review is to be carried out into that matter.