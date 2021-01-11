‘I couldn’t have loved her more’: Tributes paid to Dundee’s Lady Provost Linda Borthwick following sudden death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to Dundee’s Lady Provost Linda Borthwick after she died suddenly but peacefully.

Mrs Borthwick died unexpectedly during an afternoon nap on Sunday, aged 74.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, Scotland’s longest serving councillor, paid tribute to his “kind and lovely” wife after 41 years of marriage.

He said: “She went very peacefully, there was no distress,” he said.

“Linda doted on our grandchildren and took a very keen interest in their schooling and interests.

“Everyone found her very approachable. She did her very best in her public duties but over and above that her devotion to her family was exemplary.

“I will miss her greatly and it was a great shock to all of the family.

“I couldn’t have loved her more and this will take a long time to come to terms with.”

Mr Borthwick has been a councillor for 58 years, before becoming Lord Provost in 2017.

He met his wife while campaigning for the Labour party and they went on to have two children, Ian and Amy, and four grandchildren.

Mr Borthwick added: “For the majority of my 58 years in local government I could never have managed without the aid and assistance of my lovely wife.

“She was a very kind individual.

“In her work as Lady Provost she discharged her responsibilities fully in accord with what was expected. She enjoyed the work and met many people who became great friends.

“She was a great assistance to me in my public duties but most importantly she was an excellent mother and grandmother.”

Mrs Borthwick enjoyed travelling and the couple had been discussing how long it may be before they could plan another trip just hours before her death.

A dressmaker to trade, Mrs Borthwick also worked at Ninewells Hospital and with adults with mental disabilities.

In her spare time she volunteered at Kings Cross Hospital and was a regular fundraiser for palliative care charity Marie Curie.

In her capacity as Lady Provost, Mrs Borthwick attended various events with the Lord Provost.

They included welcoming William and Kate, the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, to officially open the V&A Dundee in 2019.

Mrs Borthwick also regularly celebrated the links between Dundee and its twin cities and attended the opening of the new Tayview Primary and Menzieshill Nursery in 2018.

A minute silence was held at the start of a Dundee City Council meeting on Monday evening, in honour of Mrs Borthwick.

Council leader John Alexander said he was “absolutely devastated” about her death.

“Linda shared her kindness and warmth to everyone. This is a very sad day indeed.”

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan echoed the condolences, saying “she will be sorely missed”.