Golf ‘not being respected’ in Dundee as sleds dumped on course at Caird Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dozens of plastic sledges were left abandoned at a Dundee golf course.

Sledgers and ice skaters had been making the most of frozen areas around the Caird Park course at the weekend.

But walkers were shocked to discover the crowds had gone home and left dozens of plastic sleds dumped near the 17th hole.

Ian McAlindon, former club captain at the now closed Camperdown Golf Course, said Dundee City Council was to blame for not patrolling the area.

“It’s terrible,” he said.

“It says a lot about what the council think of the golfing community in Dundee.

“They should be protecting the courses by patrolling more often and preventing people from doing whatever they like.”

Burnt-out car

Golf courses in Scotland are permitted to operate at the moment, providing bosses and players stick to the strict restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the course at Caird Park is shut until at least the end of this month after operator Leisure & Culture Dundee (L&CD) took the early decision to do so before Christmas.

This includes all Leisure and Sports facilities, indoors and outdoors, including Caird Park Golf Course, RPC Dundee, Dundee Ice Arena, Olympia and Camperdown Wildlife Centre. 3/6 — Leisure & Culture (@LACDundee) January 8, 2021

The littering at Caird Park comes after a burnt-out car was found in a bunker at the former Camperdown Golf Course and part of the same course was damaged by dirt bikers.

The 18-holer, in the west of the city, was shut permanently in April last year amid a cloud of controversy.

Mr McAlindon added: “I don’t know what can be done to protect Camperdown and Caird Park.

“Money is a big thing obviously.

“But the council has to do a better job — especially now Caird Park is the only public course left.

“If you close one course, you have to make sure you maintain the other one up to a standard.

“I fear Caird Park will go the same way as Camperdown eventually.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson, said: “We are looking into the matter.

“We ask that residents take pride in the city’s parks and greenspaces, by leaving the areas in the condition they are found in. This ensures that everyone visiting the outdoor spaces can have an enjoyable experience.”