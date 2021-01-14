‘Last in block’ council house sales scrapped in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A scheme to sell council houses to raise money for wheelchair accessible homes has been scrapped.

Dundee City Council has sold more than 100 homes through its “last in the block” policy, raising £9.5 million to build new accessible housing.

After the national right to buy scheme ended in 2016, the local authority launched its own programme, which involved selling the last remaining council property in a row when it became vacant, if the rest of the houses had been sold to private owners.

Forty-seven new homes have been built using the profits and another 16 existing homes have been adapted.

But councillors have agreed to scrap the last in block sales, due to concerns about the increasing demand for social housing.

Neighbourhood Services convener Anne Rendall, said: “Over the last few years this policy has raised approximately £9.5m, which was used to develop 47 new build wheelchair accessible properties.

“We also ensured that a further 16 of our new build social housing properties were suitable for applicants with medical needs.

“However, the ending of last in block sales will allow us to retain our social housing stock to meet housing demands within the city and continue to receive the associated rental charge as well.”

© SYSTEM

It comes after the need for assisted living and accessible homes was highlighted last month, when a number of Blackwood Homes and Care houses were given planning permission.

At the time, Simon Fitzpatick, development and commercial director at the social housing charity, said more than 100 assisted living homes are needed across the city.

There are around 7,000 people on Dundee City Council’s housing waiting list, but around half of the applicants are requesting transfers from their existing homes.

Concerns were raised about the ongoing need for accessible housing but councillors unanimously agreed to scrap the sales, deciding the overall need to keep social housing was greater.

Liberal Democrat West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “This has had some very important outcomes but my concern is this has led to the waiting lists we have and the diminution of the amount of council housing we have available.

“Can we be confident this will allow us to meet demand in future years?”

© DC Thomson

Council officers said they will look at new ways to fund accessible housing.

Ms Rendall added: “It remains a priority of ours to continue building adapted wheelchair accessible housing in line with the recognised demand.

“We will continue to develop new build wheelchair accessible properties within the overall capital plan which will be submitted to policy and resources committee for further review early this year.”