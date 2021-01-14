Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tributes have been paid to former Bishop of Dunkeld Vincent Logan, who has died at the age of 79 from coronavirus.

He died the day after his good friend Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow. Both bishops passed away after contracting Covid-19.

Bishop Logan’s episcopal ordination in 1981 at the age of 39 made him one of the youngest bishops in the world.

His commitment to education was well known and he will be remembered for his robust defence of Catholic schooling.

He served as bishop of Dunkeld from January 1981 to June 30 2012.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, paid tribute to a “dedicated and energetic” colleague who had “a zeal in all he did.”

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Vincent Logan, the retired bishop of Dunkeld.

“The bishops of Scotland offer our deep condolences and the promise of our prayers to Bishop Stephen Robson and all the clergy and people of the Diocese of Dunkeld as they remember Bishop Vincent.

“On behalf of the Bishops of Scotland, we commend his soul into the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest.”

He was born in Bathgate on June 30 1941 and educated at St Mary’s Academy, Bathgate and later in St Mary’s College Blairs, Aberdeen, and St Andrew’s College, Drygrange.

He was ordained a priest in Edinburgh on March 14, 1964 and later Bishop of Dunkeld on February 26, 1981.

Stephen Robson, current Bishop of Dunkeld, said: “He served for 32 very energetic and innovative years both in the diocese and in the Bishops Conference. His work was greatly appreciated at all times.

“Much can be said about his achievements, but these can wait for a more leisurely time once the pandemic dangers have passed.”

Dundee councillor Richard McCready remembered the retired bishop’s commitment to “justice and peace.”

“Bishop Vincent served the people of the diocese of Dunkeld well for many years. He was a well-known figure in the civic life of Dundee.”

SNP Angus MP Dave Doogan paid tribute to “the warmth and energy of his ministry” while Perthshire South MSP Roseanna Cunningham said she “appreciated his wise counsel and quiet support.”

Bishop Vincent is survived by one remaining brother, James, and by two nephews Vincent and James.