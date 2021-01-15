Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
‘You have done Dundee proud’: Ellie Diamond wows RuPaul with Dennis the Menace catwalk look

by Emma Crichton
January 15 2021, 11.48am Updated: January 15 2021, 11.52am
© Supplied by BBCEllie Diamond was inspired by Dennis the Menace.
Start your engines: Dundee’s Ellie Diamond made quite the first impression in the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, wowing judges with a Denace the Menace catwalk look.

The 21-year-old paid homage to her home city in season two’s opening episode, crediting Beano comics for her cartoon-inspired style.

Ellie made an entrance when the second season launched on BBC iPlayer on Thursday, dressed head to toe in pink, but it was her maxi challenge runway outfit which earned the judge’s praise and a place in the top three.

Contestants were asked to pick a look to honour their home towns and Ellie did not disappoint, donning red, black and a huge wig, inspired by Dennis the Menace, created by DC Thomson’s Beano.

The Dundee-inspired look wowed judges.

Show host and drag icon RuPaul was full of praise for the young star, saying: “Your face is gorgeous.

“You are painted down.”

The young drag queen was delighted with the judges’ praise.

Judge and television presenter Graham Norton called the comic-inspired look “genius”.

He said: “You have done Dundee proud.

“This is such a clever outfit.

“To take Dennis the Menace and turn it into this kind of vampy, 1940s pin-up is genius.

“So beautiful. Really stunning.”

Fellow judge Michelle Visage said it is “incredible” that Ellie makes all of her own costumes, while guest judge Liz Hurley called the outfit “fantastically clever”.

Dennis the Menace and Gnasher.

During the episode, Ellie spoke of how Dundee’s association with comics inspired her unique style.

She said: “I chose Dennis the Menace as my hometown look because he was originally created in Dundee in 1951 by the Beano.

“My drag is definitely inspired by cartoons.

“I love to use bright colours. 99.9% of everything I brought to Drag Race is made by me.”

Ellie Diamond right) with other contestants Lawrence Chaney (left) and Sister Sister.

After the episode aired, Ellie said she was “so emotional” about the compliments she received.

The queens were also asked to choose a British gay icon or ally to represent, with Ellie opting for comedian Paul O’Grady’s drag personality, Lily Savage.

Ellie Diamond as Lily Savage.

Ellie said: “Lily Savage to me is the queer icon of her time.

“My mum used to talk about her a lot so as much as I’m representing Lily Savage, I’m also doing it for my mum.”

Ellie Diamond’s entrance look for the opening episode.

But celebrations were dampened for the young star as her Instagram account was hacked just hours after the episode aired.

She said: “I am still trying to get my head around what has happened.

“Last night was such an amazing moment and not to blow my own trumpet but I’m so so proud.

“I’ve worked so hard on these looks and that fact that people are receiving them they way I hoped.

“I can’t access my account at all but that won’t stop me from enjoying this moment.

“Thank you all for the love and support.”

The season continues on BBC iPlayer, with new episodes aired on Thursdays at 7pm.

