Police appeal after man repeatedly approaches girl, 12, in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a man repeatedly approached a 12-year-old girl in Dundee.

Police have said the man’s conduct was of “sufficient concern” to merit further investigation.

The man approached the girl on several occasions while she was walking in Kirkton between Saturday January 2 and Saturday January 16.

The incidents happened on Balmuir Place, Helmsdale Avenue, Balgowan Avenue and Oban Terrace, a police spokesman said

Police described the man as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of large build with messy white hair.

He was last seen wearing a buttoned up cardigan with a purple diamond pattern, black baggy trousers and black Velcro shoes.

During some of the incidents he wore a long cream or beige jacket. He is believed to drive a red Ford Focus estate.

Constable Fraser Healy, Tayside Police Division, said: “We do not yet know what this man’s intentions were, however his conduct was of sufficient concern to contact police.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen a man matching the description acting suspiciously to contact police.”