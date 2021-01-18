Broughty Ferry cycle path and walkway given green light by Dundee councillors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Broughty Ferry park will soon be revamped with a new cycle path and walkway as part of a wider £9 million active travel plan.

The plan, just one of numerous changes to be made around the Esplanade, will see a new route cut through Castle Green Park and Windmill Gardens.

Councillors unanimously voted to approve the plans at a meeting of Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Other measures, which do not need planning permission, will see the route extended from the gardens and along the Esplanade to Monifieth.

It is being fully funded through the Scottish Government’s Places For Everyone fund, administered by UK-wide cycling and walking charity Sustrans.

It will create ‘traffic havoc’

Numerous deputations to the committee — though supportive of the idea — were critical of the public consultation carried out and raised concerns over traffic.

One member of the public, Mike Wells, who said he represents residents of Rugby Terrace, said the changes could push cars down narrow streets.

He said: “It will extend trip lengths, increase pollution, and create traffic havoc on many busy days.

“This will potentially impact on critical access for emergency vehicles.”

He added: “You need to live here to see it but it could easily create chaos”.

‘Superb attraction’

However, John Watson, representing Broughty Ferry Community Council, said the group supports the plan.

He said a number of discussions with the project co-ordinators have ironed out any issues.

He added: “The important of this project, not only for the residents of Broughty Ferry but for the much wider community, cannot be underestimated.

“It is inextricably linked with the flood protection scheme and when both are completed, the whole of Borughty Ferry’s waterfront will be spectacularly transformed into a superb attraction.”

Consultant and project manager Gerry Conway said the overall objective is to bring more pedestrians and cyclists to the area, not cars.

He said motorists would likely use Brook Street as a diversion, rather than Castle Street.

He acknowledged the majority of consultation respondents would prefer it if the route segregated cyclists and pedestrians.

However, he said doing this was ruled out as it would encourage those on bikes to increase speed and go their “Strava best”, therefore risking the safety of walkers.

He also said there will be continual discussions with residents to help address the concerns raised.

A condition was also attached to the plan, introduced by councillor Craig Duncan.

It means details of the materials used in the path and cycleway must be submitted to the council for approval before works begin.