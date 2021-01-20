Wednesday, January 20th 2021 Show Links
Dundee woman denied access to gravely ill mum in hospital told decision likely wrong

by Jake Keith
January 20 2021, 7.30am Updated: January 20 2021, 10.25am
© Supplied by Jade KouletakisDimitri, Jade, and Lulu Kouletakis.
Dimitri, Jade, and Lulu Kouletakis.

A Dundee woman prevented from seeing her severely ill mum in hospital due to Covid-19 restrictions has been told the decision was likely wrong.

Jade Kouletakis’ beloved mum Lulu was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with a suspected brain haemorrhage just days before Christmas.

Staff there said strict rules to prevent the virus spreading meant no family could enter the ward.

