Dundee woman, 18, kept chilling notes and had child abuse material on mobile phone

A Dundee teenager who had been keeping notes about murdering babies was also convicted of downloading child abuse material.

Denen Anderson was found with horrifying material on her phone, including footage of a child and an adult woman.

The 18-year-old admitted downloading the video and a number of graphic still images when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The court was told Anderson had notes on her phone which referred to “baby torture” and “toddler murder” among various other similar terms.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court: “A search warrant for the locus was granted and officers attended on November 6 last year.

“It was her grandmother’s address and the accused was traced.

“Several items were recovered including a USB hard drive, a computer tower and a mobile phone.

“During the search she said she wished to disclose information and was reminded she was under caution.

“She advised there were images of an indecent nature on one of the devices. On November 9 a forensic computer analyst carried out an examination of a blue Samsung mobile phone.

“There was an indecent video of a male child, around two years old.

“There were at least seven indecent still images, of children from one to five years old.

“They found deleted notes on ‘kid killers, toddler torture, baby torture, baby abuse, toddler murder, baby killer, child abusers, baby rape, kid rape, toddler rape, and suffering animal abuse’.

“On November 10 the accused was arrested and conveyed to police HQ.

“She was cautioned and charged and made no response.”

Anderson, of Artillery Lane, admitted downloading child abuse material at her home between August 24 and November 8 last year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “She clearly spent a long time on the computer and unfortunately became involved in these particular offences.

“It was initially chatting to people on various forums and it escalated from there. She appreciates she has put herself in an extremely serious position and has been very fearful about appearing in court.

“She accepts responsibility and culpability for this behaviour.

“She is hoping to get some assistance with these particular difficulties. She is anxious to get help.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for reports until next month and granted Anderson bail.

He warned her against looking up illicit material online.