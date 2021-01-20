Dundee’s Dudhope Castle could become hotel or flats as former military base to be sold

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Living in a castle is a dream for many that could soon become reality as Dundee’s Dudhope Castle is to be sold.

The former military base, close to Dundee city centre, will be sold after lying empty for two years.

Most recently used as Dundee City Council offices, Dudhope Castle will be marketed to developers, with a hotel, homes and offices all suggested as potential uses.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Councillors will be asked to approve marketing the A-listed building for sale next week.

A report by Robin Presswood, the council’s executive director of city development, said Dudhope Castle is “surplus to operational requirements”.

“Preliminary discussions have taken place with the planning service, regarding possible future uses of Dudhope Castle, to ensure the use will maintain the historic features of the castle.

“The subjects are likely to be suitable for redevelopment as hotel, offices, serviced apartments, or residential.

“Redevelopment of the subjects will ensure the condition and integrity of the

building does not deteriorate over time and secures the long-term future of an important heritage building.”

History

Dudhope Castle has a rich history and is one of the oldest buildings in Dundee.

It was originally built in the late 13th Century by the Scrymgeour family, who were appointed Hereditary Constables of Dundee by William Wallace.

The original castle was replaced in the 1460s and further extended in 1580 to its current L-plan structure.

In 1795 a lease was taken by the Ordnance Office for the Castle and the Park of Dudhope for a period of 95 years. It served as a military base until 1879.

© Unknown

Most recently it was used as civil offices but was vacated in 2018.

The castle’s grounds include parking, tennis courts and a multi use game area, maintained by volunteer group Friends of Dudhope Park.

Sale conditions

The report states any potential buyer will have to follow stringent rules, to be agreed with Historic Environment Scotland and the council.

“The council’s planning service has advised that preservation of existing external features surrounding the castle, including the historic lamp posts and floral garden, would be expected.

“Noting the importance of the buildings and location, it will be expected that prospective purchasers will require to evidence high quality development credentials and significant levels of sensitivity to their development proposals and how they might impact the building and local environment.

“Development phasing and restoration is likely to be required as a condition of any planning permission that would be required prior to disposal being finalised and redevelopment commencing.”

© DC Thomson

No building will be allowed in the immediate surrounding area of the castle, to protect its A-listed status, but “limited new development” will be permitted elsewhere on the grounds.

The council’s city development committee will be asked to approve marketing the castle for sale on Monday.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Where the recommendation to the city development committee to market Dudhope Castle is approved the property shall be marketed for sale on the council’s ‘invest in dundee’ website.

“Once an appropriate marketing period has been completed all offers will be scrutinised and a report, detailing such offers, will be brought to members with associated recommendations.”