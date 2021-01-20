Mum called police on son caught wandering Dundee streets with two large knives

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 35-year-old man who was seen wandering streets in Dundee with two large knives has been jailed for 16 months after being reported to police by his mother.

Martin Cord’s mother called in the police after she realised he had left the family home with a bread knife and another large blade tucked into his trousers.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes said: “It is clear you have a bad record and you were just recently released from custody for an offence of having a knife. It must be made clear this is a very serious situation.

“This could easily lead to serious injury being sustained by people as a result of carrying knives.”

At the city’s sheriff court, Cord, from Dundee, admitted having two kitchen knives in Ballindean Road on December 14 last year.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said Cord had 10 jury-level convictions between 2004 and last year.