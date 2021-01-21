Brothers accused of torching Dundee business, with one charged with fraud

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of brothers have been accused of torching a Dundee business before one of them tried to claim the insurance on the building.

Haroon, 42, and Qamar Bashir, 31, are alleged to have wilfully set fire to items in the storage area at Faztek Ltd on Nobel Road.

It is alleged the fire took hold and damaged or destroyed items within the building as well as the fabric of the property during the incident on February 11 2018.

Haroon Bashir is alleged to have formed a scheme between the date of the fire and March 16 2018 to obtain money by fraud, claiming an insurance payout.

Haroon Bashir, of Errol Road, Invergowrie, and Qamar Bashir, of Marchfield Road, Dundee, both denied the charges against them at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued until May.