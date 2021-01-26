Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
Sale of A90 ‘ransom strip’ may be forced through to protect safety of motorists

by Jake Keith
January 26 2021, 7.46am Updated: January 26 2021, 12.53pm
© DC ThomsonA past accident on the Swallow Roundabout
A past accident on the Swallow Roundabout

The sale of a ransom strip of land blocking crucial safety upgrades on the A90 may be forced through by Dundee City Council.

The Swallow Roundabout has been branded a serious safety risk as the Western Gateway development brings more traffic to the junction.

However, after two years of fruitless negotiations between housebuilders Springfield and a private landowner, the council is looking at ways to step in.

