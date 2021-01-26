Sale of A90 ‘ransom strip’ may be forced through to protect safety of motorists

The sale of a ransom strip of land blocking crucial safety upgrades on the A90 may be forced through by Dundee City Council.
The Swallow Roundabout has been branded a serious safety risk as the Western Gateway development brings more traffic to the junction.
However, after two years of fruitless negotiations between housebuilders Springfield and a private landowner, the council is looking at ways to step in.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe