Xplore Dundee confirms new bus timetable after consulting city communities

Xplore Dundee’s new bus routes and timetables begin on Sunday, January 24.
The company has tweaked its plans since announcing it intended to cut services in November last year.
The company said changes to its initial plans include:
- Improvements to Services 1 and 9/10.
- The return of Service 23.
- A new Service 6 which will link Charleston, Elmwood, Gowriehill and Menzieshill to Tesco and Ninewells Hospital.
- A new Service 2 from the city centre to the Stack leisure park via Main Street and Byron Street.
Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “If we are to recover well as a business we need to provide a modern, efficient and value for money service for passengers.”
“That’s why we’ve made these changes. Simpler routes will make it quicker and more convenient to travel by bus.”
After the change, most split routes will be merged and core routes will run up to every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and Saturdays.
The company has announced a fare freeze and said it will publish a new app next month that will make it easier for customers to plan and pay for their journey in advance.
The company is considering cutting staff after a period of falling passenger numbers.
Ms McGlasson added: “Our mission is to run buses to serve the people of Dundee, and I’m proud that we’ve been able to do that despite the significant challenges of recent months.
“The impact of the pandemic is forcing us to evolve so that we are fit for the future and can keep Dundee moving into recovery and beyond.”
