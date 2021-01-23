Emergency services called to car on fire in Dundee

Emergency services were called to a car on fire in Dundee on Saturday evening.
The call came in shortly after 5pm and one fire engine was sent to the scene at Kilwinning Place.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had sent one appliance from the Kingsway and one hose reel jet was used.
The stop message came in at 5.29pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe