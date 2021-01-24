Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Ninewells surgical ward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside health chiefs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in a surgical ward at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

It was confirmed on Sunday a “small number” of cases linked to Ward 10 are being investigated.

The ward remains operational.

Patients and staff are being offered testing for the virus.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “NHS Tayside’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is investigating a small number of cases of Covid-19 in connection to ward 10 at Ninewells Hospital.

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

“Patients in the ward are being clinically assessed and monitored and offered testing where this is appropriate.

“As a precaution, staff are also being offered testing.

“Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support.”