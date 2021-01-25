New website to help victims of gender-based violence is launched

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A website aimed at helping professionals and victims of gender-based violence and abuse has been launched.

Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership has launched the new resource, which will contain information for people experiencing gender-based violence and abuse, including adults, children and young people.

The website also details relevant legislation, advice and support and protocols for professionals.

Ann Hamilton, independent chair of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, said: “This is a great new resource that offers a one stop shop for those involved in the prevention of all forms of violence against women, those supporting victims and for anyone who has experienced or is living with abuse.

“It provides information about the complex nature of all the different forms of male violence as well as giving information about learning opportunities and training.

“Information covers domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual harassment and stalking, female genital mutilation, honour based violence, prostitution, pornography and other forms of commercial sexual exploitation

“We know during lockdown that domestic abuse and other forms of violence against women and girls has increased.

“Indeed we know that women and children have found lockdown particularly difficult and dangerous as they have often been trapped with those abusing them. My message is that services are still there to help and support you.

“This new website will be a valuable tool for police, social workers, health staff, housing providers, teachers, college and university staff and those in the voluntary sector.

“I would also encourage anyone who is concerned about a friend, family member, colleague or neighbour to have a look and see how you can help.

“The website will evolve over time, so if you feel there is information missing or something that should be added I would encourage you to get in touch through the website.

“Violence against women and girls is unacceptable in any form and will not be tolerated in Dundee.

“We will continue to work closely with all partners across the city to prevent and eliminate it. Making women and children safe must be a key priority for everyone in Dundee.”

To have a look at the website click here.