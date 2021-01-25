Students and staff hold virtual rally to oppose Dundee University schools merger

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Students and staff at Dundee University have joined forces to oppose a controversial move to merge schools and cut jobs.

The virtual rally was organised by Dundee University Student’s Association (DUSA).

It saw many speak out against the planned merger of the Schools of Social Sciences, Humanities and Education and Social Work.

Dundee University say the changes, which are still to be approved, are much needed and would save £3 million annually amid a time of severe strain on its finances.

It would also see 34 job losses.

Students ‘need honesty’

DUSA say students and staff are desperate to be heard by university management but all attempts for meaningful conversations have “fallen flat”.

Scott Quinn, president of DUSA, said: “Students need honestly, transparency and more time to feed into the process.

“We will continue to help students to use their voice, as well represent them in conversations with the university.

“We are pleased to help facilitate a digital rally to help students protest the proposed restructure of the University of Dundee.

“There is clear need for the university to work [with] students, to value their contributions and ensure the student experience is not impacted further.”

Dr Carlo Morelli, from the University and College Union (UCU) and a lecturer at the university, spoke out at the rally, saying he is completely opposed to it.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

£15 million annual loss forecasted

Several student representatives across the schools affected also spoke of their fears the quality of degrees could be affected.

DUSA has outlined three steps they expect the university to take including extending the consultation period, and hosting a digital session to discuss cost-saving alternatives.

The student body is also asking for a student impact assessment to be published.

The move is part of a wider plan to allow the university to address a forecasted annual loss of £15 million.

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “We are continuing to develop proposals for our Academic Excellence and Structure project.

“This process includes consulting widely with staff, students and external stakeholders to refine these proposals, and students have been, and will continue to be, given every opportunity to make their views known and to contribute to those discussions.”