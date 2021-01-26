‘World’s first all-inclusive pipe band’ in Dundee in danger of folding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside charity which has dubbed itself the world’s first all-inclusive pipe band has warned it is in imminent danger of folding.

Dundee City Pipe Band & Youth Initiative is open to all and has been helping those with additional support needs and long-term health conditions since 2016.

Financial pressures brought on by pandemic-enforced restrictions mean the charity cannot continue without outside help.

It has forced the traditional Highland pipe band to set-up a GoFundMe page, through which it is hoped £2000 can be raised to get them through to summer.

© Author Paul Smith

Group member Jimmy Black said the situation is very concerning.

Mr Black, a former Coldside councillor, said: “We would certainly be at risk. We only have money to keep going for a couple of months.

“The main issue is paying for tutors as we are still hosting lessons online.

“Funding also runs out for our part time volunteer coordinator at the end of March, so that’s another challenge.

“As far as we are aware, Dundee City Pipe Band is the world’s first all-inclusive pipe band.

“It’s something for our local community to be very proud of.”

Free membership

Specialising in tuition and group music making, anyone can join regardless of age and ability.

It also promotes traditional Scottish arts, heritage and culture, and provides recreational activities designed to improve members’ quality of life.

© Ian Georgeson

Last March it won the Eilidh McLeod Endeavour Award, named after a piper from Barra who died in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

Members do not pay a fee to ensure it is as accessible as possible, regardless of income or circumstance.

The group would ordinarily gain income from performing commercial shows as well as collecting donations at community events.

Some past shows include Remembrance Sunday and Highland games across Tayside.

Mr Black says the band offers far more than just music lessons.

He said: “We don’t want to disclude anyone.

© Mhairi Edwards

“Some of the parents say the band has changed their lives and the lives of their children.

“It’s something very different from the rest of their lives. They feel inspired and part of something.”