Dundee and Fife residents shaken by low flying jets

Rumbles from low-flying planes shook Dundonians on Tuesday evening.
The jets could be heard across the city and into Fife at around 5.40pm.
Flight monitoring site Flightradar24 did not show any aeroplanes in the Dundee area at the time the planes were heard.
It is understood they were part of a military training activity.
One Dundee resident said: “The sound of the jets was incredibly loud and lasted several minutes.
“People on my street were looking out their windows to try and see where they were in the sky.
“It sounded as though they were passing really close to the city.”
Earlier this month the United States Armed Forces sent eight F-15 E Strike Eagles on a routine training mission across the city.
Nobody from the Ministry of Defence was available for comment but the organisation’s timetable of low flying training only had one hour marked for Tuesday, from 11am until noon.
