No Dundee Schools Music Theatre shows to be staged in 2021

The city council has announced that its Dundee Schools Music Theatre will not be staging any shows this year.

As restrictions continue, and with no confirmation about when pupils will return to school, the decision has been taken to postpone any productions until 2022.

It follows a move last year to put off the 2020 shows because of the pandemic.

A further announcement will be made when it is known when rehearsals can start again.

Dundee City Council children and families service convener Stewart Hunter said: “I realise that pupils and their relatives will be disappointed, but I am sure that they understand why we have again taken this decision.

“At this point in time, our schools are not in their normal cycle – with the gates shut, exams cancelled and remote learning replacing the classroom.

“So, it would not be appropriate to plan for shows this year.

“Dundee Schools Music Theatre encourages and develops tremendous artistic talent among our young people.

“I have no doubt that they will put on productions to remember when they return.”