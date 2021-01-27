Lifebuoys left submerged in frozen water as locals risk lives on ice

Vital lifebuoys have been left submerged in ice at a Dundee reservoir despite growing numbers of people risking their lives on the frozen water.
People have been seen walking, cycling, skating, and throwing sticks on to the water for dogs at the 24-foot-deep Clatto Reservoir in recent weeks.
To make matters worse, five lifebuoys needed in an emergency have been left inaccessible, despite repeated concerns from the local community.
