FIRST LOOK: Eden Project Dundee visitor attraction to span several sites

The Eden Project visitor attraction in Dundee will span several locations to contain the city’s “nine new guilds”.
Plans are well advanced following a six month feasibility study last year, which has not been publicly revealed.
But Eden chief David Harland has dropped several clues about how the eco-visitor attraction will work in Dundee.
It plans to create the “nine new guilds of Dundee” – with each having its own identity and embassy.
