Union bosses have confirmed their intention to ballot Dundee City Council staff in the continuing dispute over tasks being categorised as “essential” during the pandemic.

Workers claim their lives are being put at risk tackling non-urgent jobs during the second lockdown.

They include repairing extractor fans, covering graffiti, renewing timber posts and fixing light pendants.

A Unite union consultative ballot in the council’s contract services division has already received 95% support for industrial action.

Unite shop stewards’ committee and council officials met again this week to discuss the 22 contested tasks, with no agreement between the parties.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer, Dougie Maguire said: “Over 90 per cent of staff are still being instructed to attend work on a daily basis and this blows apart the argument that it’s only essential work which is being carried out.

“Our members have very real fears about catching or transmitting the virus to tenants, work colleagues or family members, which can’t be ignored.

“If there are genuine emergencies then our members are prepared to undertake these tasks on behalf of the public and subject to rigorous health and safety procedures.

“This would be the first in Scotland over contesting what is essential and non-essential work in a local authority.”

The city council has said staff safety is a top priority.

It said only essential repairs are being carried out to housing stock, in line with Scottish Government rules.

The said it has been robust in its approach to risk assessments and safe systems of work.