Dundee dog which attacked boy will be put down if not neutered by August

A Dundee dog owner ended up in the dock after her pet labrador attacked a young boy and left him potentially scarred.

Agnieszka Morawiec lost control of the animal before it bit the child.

Morawiec, 31, of Dunholm Road, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control in the communal garden outside her home on July 14.